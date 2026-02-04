Mamata Banerjee reaches Supreme Court in SIR case

10:43





The CM will appear before the Court in this regard. She left the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee earlier today as she headed to the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing. Additionally, heavy security was deployed at the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing.





Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to publish the names of voters categorised under the "Logical Discrepancy" list during the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Tamil Nadu. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued the directions while hearing a batch of petitions challenging the SIR process in Tamil Nadu on grounds of procedural irregularities.





The Court said that the names must be displayed at gram panchayat bhawans, taluka offices in every subdivision, and ward offices in urban areas. Those whose names appear on the list may submit documents within 10 days from the date of display, either personally or through authorised representatives.





The list must also mention brief reasons for the discrepancies. The Supreme Court further directed all district collectors to follow the Election Commission's instructions and deploy adequate personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the SIR process. Mamata Banerjee, along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party MP Kalyan Banerjee, and others, had met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday. -- ANI

