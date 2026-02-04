Lawyers throng SC to see star attraction: Mamata Banerjee

17:02





Banerjee did so on Wednesday in a case filed in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal. Clad in a traditional white saree along with a black scarf, the West Bengal chief minister reached the Supreme Court's gate at around 10 am flanked by her lawyers, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee.





According to sources, the chief minister had already applied for and granted the entry pass by the apex court registry to enter the premises. The moment she entered the court complex, the waiting mediapersons merrily clicked her pictures and shot videos on their mobile phones.





Entering the elevator, the TMC supremo did not answer the mediapersons' query as to whether she would advance the submissions herself. At around 10:05 am, Banerjee, along with her lawyers, entered the chief justice of India's courtroom and sat on a chair in the visitors' gallery. She was seen in the first row meant for lawyers at 12:55 pm, when the CJI-led bench commenced the hearing on her petition.





For some time, senior advocate Shyam Divan argued for her and later, Banerjee sought permission from the bench to put forward the arguments herself, which was granted. The case has been adjourned for further hearing on February 9 and according to sources, Banerjee may appear in the apex court again. PTI

Scores of lawyers and litigants thronged the hallowed precincts of the CJI's courtroom on Wednesday to witness the rare occasion of a chief minister, Mamata Banerjee in this case, putting forwards arguments before an apex court bench.