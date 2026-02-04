Law student on solo trip dies by suicide in Lonavala

12:50





Shriya Pati, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was studying law at a private college in Kalyan town of Thane district. Prima facie, it is a case of suicide, but the exact cause will be ascertained after examining her mobile phone and laptop, which were recovered from the spot, a police official said. She left home on the morning of January 30, telling her parents she wanted to go on a solo trip and would return by evening.





Pati visited Dukes Nose, a popular viewpoint near Lonavala, before heading to Tiger Point, another tourist spot, from where she allegedly jumped into the gorge, he said. Local resident Vijay Bhalerao, who runs a tea stall at Tiger Point, found her bag behind his shop containing her ID card.





He contacted her parents, who rushed to the spot, and the police were also alerted, the official said. The police, assisted by local rescue teams, launched a search and located her body about 300 feet deep in the gorge with the help of a drone. The body was retrieved on January 31 and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The Lonavala rural police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI

