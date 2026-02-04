HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Law student on solo trip dies by suicide in Lonavala

Wed, 04 February 2026
Share:
12:50
image
A 19-year-old law student, who had left her home for a solo trip, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a gorge at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. 

Shriya Pati, a resident of Navi Mumbai, was studying law at a private college in Kalyan town of Thane district. Prima facie, it is a case of suicide, but the exact cause will be ascertained after examining her mobile phone and laptop, which were recovered from the spot, a police official said. She left home on the morning of January 30, telling her parents she wanted to go on a solo trip and would return by evening. 

Pati visited Dukes Nose, a popular viewpoint near Lonavala, before heading to Tiger Point, another tourist spot, from where she allegedly jumped into the gorge, he said. Local resident Vijay Bhalerao, who runs a tea stall at Tiger Point, found her bag behind his shop containing her ID card. 

He contacted her parents, who rushed to the spot, and the police were also alerted, the official said. The police, assisted by local rescue teams, launched a search and located her body about 300 feet deep in the gorge with the help of a drone. The body was retrieved on January 31 and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The Lonavala rural police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Ajit Pawar spoke to me minutes before crash'
LIVE! 'Ajit Pawar spoke to me minutes before crash'

'My traitor friend': Rahul jabs ex-aide, BJP min Ravneet Bittu
'My traitor friend': Rahul jabs ex-aide, BJP min Ravneet Bittu

Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Singh Bittu engaged in a verbal altercation outside the Parliament, with Gandhi calling Bittu a 'traitor' following his switch from Congress to the BJP. The exchange occurred amidst protests by suspended...

3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide
3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide

The police said the exact circumstances that led the sisters to take the extreme step are being investigated, and statements of family members are being recorded as part of the probe.

Mamata reaches SC, seeks to argue SIR case in person
Mamata reaches SC, seeks to argue SIR case in person

Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. A gate pass was issued in the chief minister's name on Tuesday.

U19 World Cup semis: Afghanistan win toss, to bat vs India
U19 World Cup semis: Afghanistan win toss, to bat vs India

At the toss, India captain Ayush Mhatre said the team is looking to play simple cricket and play to the potential today. India are going with an unchanged team.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO