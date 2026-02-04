HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Khemchand to be sworn in as Manipur CM at 6 pm

Wed, 04 February 2026
Share:
15:23
image
NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh will be sworn in as chief minister of Manipur at 6 pm on Wednesday, the state BJP said. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Lok Bhavan, where preparations have been underway since the morning. 

"The swearing-in ceremony of Shri @YKhemchandSingh as the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur will take place today, 4th February 2026, at 6:00 PM at Lok Bhavan," BJP Manipur said in a post on X.

"Under his experienced and visionary leadership, Manipur is set to move forward on the path of peace, development, and good governance, ushering in a new era of stability and progress for the state," it added. The announcement came minutes after Singh staked a claim to form a government in the state, which has been under the President's Rule since last February. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensitive sector like agriculture taken care of: Piyush
LIVE! Sensitive sector like agriculture taken care of: Piyush

Rahul displays Naravane book: 'If PM comes to Parliament...'
Rahul displays Naravane book: 'If PM comes to Parliament...'

Gandhi held up Naravane's unpublished "memoir" and said he would like the youngsters in India to know that this 'book' exists despite the government claiming otherwise.

Didn't know game had 'tasks': Ghaziabad girls' father
Didn't know game had 'tasks': Ghaziabad girls' father

A suicide note was recovered, indicating remorse and prompting further investigation into the circumstances.

'My traitor friend': Rahul jabs ex-aide, BJP min Ravneet Bittu
'My traitor friend': Rahul jabs ex-aide, BJP min Ravneet Bittu

The incident took place right outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, the main entrance which MPs take to enter the new Parliament building, where Gandhi was standing in solidarity with suspended Congress MPs, mostly from Punjab.

Save democracy: Mamata argues SIR case in person in SC
Save democracy: Mamata argues SIR case in person in SC

Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. A gate pass was issued in the chief minister's name on Tuesday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO