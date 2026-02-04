Khemchand to be sworn in as Manipur CM at 6 pm

15:23





"The swearing-in ceremony of Shri @YKhemchandSingh as the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur will take place today, 4th February 2026, at 6:00 PM at Lok Bhavan," BJP Manipur said in a post on X.





"Under his experienced and visionary leadership, Manipur is set to move forward on the path of peace, development, and good governance, ushering in a new era of stability and progress for the state," it added. The announcement came minutes after Singh staked a claim to form a government in the state, which has been under the President's Rule since last February. -- PTI

