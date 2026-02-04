'Just because a turban-wearing person leaves Congress...'

16:35





Addressing a press conference in Delhi today, Puri stated that Rahul Gandhi's comment was inappropriate, and parliamentary discourse should be grounded in decency and respectful language.





Puri added that while it's understandable Rahul Gandhi was upset about Bittu leaving Congress, using the word "traitor" is a serious issue, implying betrayal of the country.





He emphasised that just because someone leaves a party, they shouldn't be labelled a traitor, and Gandhi's comment was unacceptable."Rahul Gandhi used the word 'traitor' for Ravneet Bittu today. This word should not be used lightly, as it means one who betrays the country. This is a serious issue for the Sikh community. LoP Rahul Gandhi is upset that Bittu ji left his party, but he also told him that you will come back. Just because a turban-wearing person leaves your party, you call him a traitor. The word he used is unacceptable. To label anyone from any community as a traitor is unacceptable. Parliamentary discourse, both outside and inside the parliament, has to be grounded in decency and in decent language," said Puri.





The controversy erupted outside Parliament when Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Singh Bittu exchanged words, with the Lok Sabha LoP calling Bittu a "traitor."





The war of words began when Ravneet Bittu commented on the MPs protesting outside Parliament, saying, "They are sitting as if they won a war."





Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Puri criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying that calling him a "traitor" crosses all boundaries of civility, decency, and dignity. -- ANI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's use of the word "traitor" for BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying it's unacceptable to label anyone, especially from the Sikh community, with such a term.