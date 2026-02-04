Jaishankar meets Bessent, Rubio in US after trade deal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC on Tuesday days after Trump announced on Truth Social that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Delhi from 25 to 18 per cent.





Rubio held bilateral discussions with Jaishankar at the State Department, ahead of the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting being convened by the US on Wednesday.





"Delighted to meet US @SecRubio this afternoon. A wide ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.





"Facets of India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests," he wrote.





Jaishankar also held bilateral discussions with Bessent.





"Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India-US economic partnership and strategic cooperation," Jaishankar said in an X post on Tuesday.





In a post, Bessent said he enjoyed his meeting with Jaishankar. "During our talks, we addressed the importance of securing supply chains, as well as other national and economic security issues of mutual interest," he said.

Jaishankar is on a visit to the United States from February 2-4 and will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting convened by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.





Bessent had been critical of India's purchases of Russian oil. Last week, in the wake of the free trade agreement between India and the European Union, he had described the Europeans as "very disappointing", stating they were unwilling to join Washington in putting tariffs on New Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil because of this trade deal.





"The US sanctioned or put a 25 per cent tariff on India for buying the Russian oil. The Europeans were unwilling to join us and it turns out because they wanted to do this trade deal. So, every time you hear a European talk about the importance of the Ukrainian people, remember that they put trade ahead of the Ukrainian people. Trade -- European trade -- more important than ending the war in Ukraine," Bessent had said. -- PTI