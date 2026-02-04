IndiGo to adjust long-haul flight schedules; to suspend Copenhagen services from Feb 17

15:06





Besides, the airline will reduce flights on Delhi'"London Heathrow and Delhi'"Manchester routes. In a statement, the airline said its wide-body operation has faced external operational constraints such as continuously changing airspace constraints due to geopolitical circumstances, congestion at airports both in India and abroad.





"These factors significantly increased flight and block times causing strain over the airline's 787-9 schedule that is operated with six wide-body aircraft," it said.





As part of the network adjustment, the airline will suspend flights to and from Copenhagen (Denmark) from February 17 till further notice. From February 7, the carrier will reduce its Delhi'"Manchester services to four times a week from five times per week. On this route, the number of flights will be cut to three times per week from February 19.





"This scale adjustment was originally planned to be introduced in the summer schedule 2026; however, it is being executed earlier to ensure reliability to the rest of IndiGo's long-haul operations," the statement said.





Further, Delhi-London Heathrow services will be cut to four from five per week for the current winter schedule starting from February 9. IndiGo said the measures are being taken to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to misconnections and cascading delays. PTI

