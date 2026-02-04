HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
IndiGo flight cancellations impacted 9 lakh passengers in Dec: DGCA data

Wed, 04 February 2026
19:46
More than 10.4 lakh passengers were affected by flight cancellations in December, with over 93 percent of the total passengers getting impacted by IndiGo cancellations. 

Latest data shared by aviation regulator DGCA also showed that scheduled domestic airlines shelled out over Rs 24.27 crore towards compensation and facilities for flight cancellations that affected more than 10.46 lakh passengers in December. 

Out of them, flight cancellations by IndiGo impacted 9.82 lakh passengers in December and the airline spent Rs 22.74 crore towards facilitation. 

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines was 6.92 percent in December, and that of IndiGo was 9.65 percent. 

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, faced massive flight disruptions in early December and during that month, its market share fell to 59.6 percent from 63.6 percent in November. 

During December, a total of 29,212 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines and the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried was at around 20.41, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). 

According to the DGCA data, flight delays impacted 8.34 lakh passengers and airlines spent Rs 4.50 crore towards facilitation in December. -- PTI

