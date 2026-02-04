HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
I will present Gen Naravane's memoir to PM Modi: Rahul

Wed, 04 February 2026
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of avoiding scrutiny on national security, after he was repeatedly stopped from speaking in Parliament while citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's "memoir". 

He said he would present a book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming it exposes how political leadership left the army to act alone during the 2020 China border crisis. 

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Today, if the Prime Minister comes to Parliament, I will present him with a book. This book is not by any opposition leader. This book is not by any foreign author. This book is by the country's former Army Chief, General Naravane, and the surprising thing is that, according to the Cabinet Ministers, this book does not even exist."

"This book clearly states that when the Chinese army had entered our border, in such a critical moment, the Army Chief was made to wait. And when the time came to take a decision, the Prime Minister simply said, "Do whatever you think is appropriate."

In other words, in the most serious crisis of the country's security, Modi ji raised his hands from political responsibility. General Naravane himself writes that at that time he felt the political leadership had left the army alone. This is the very truth for speaking which I am being stopped in Parliament. The country is asking questions, and the government is running away from answering," the post read.
 
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm today amid heavy sloganeering by Opposition members over the suspension of eight MPs during the previous day's Budget Session. -- ANI

