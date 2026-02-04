HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Headmistress denied entry over churidar at Kerala school

Wed, 04 February 2026
Representational image
A headmistress of an aided school here was on Wednesday "denied entry" into the institution for wearing a churidar, officials said. 

When the headmistress arrived at the school at around 9 am, the security staff stopped her from entering on the directions of the school manager, an official from the District Education Office (DEO) said. 

She later called the police and was allowed into the school only after officers from the Kottarakara police station arrived. 

Visuals broadcast on TV channels showed the headmistress sitting outside the school gate with a tray of eggs she had brought for the mid-day meals provided to students. 

The police said the woman lodged a complaint, and her statement is being recorded. 

The headmistress told a TV channel that the manager had previously instructed female teachers "not to wear churidars to school" and that she was denied entry for wearing one. 

The manager has not commented on the incident. Both police and DEO officials said the school manager has no authority to prevent the headmistress from entering the school. -- PTI

