Follow Rediff on:      
Ghaziabad sisters addicted to gaming jump to death

Wed, 04 February 2026
10:14
Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping off the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said the police received information around 2.15 am about three girls jumping off the balcony of the ninth-floor apartment in a tower of Bharat City, located under the Teela Mor police station area. 

On reaching the spot, the police found that the girls --" Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) -- daughters of Chetan Kumar," had fallen to the ground floor and suffered fatal injuries, the ACP said. 

They were rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he added. The police have initiated legal formalities and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said, reports PTI.

According to NDTV, the girls were addicted to online games during the COVID-19 pandemic and used to play an online task-based 'Korean love game.' The girls were also not attending school regularly and their parents had objected to their online gaming addiction. 

