Gas tanker incident sparks calls for emergency exits on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Wed, 04 February 2026
20:07
Pinnacle Industries chairman Dr Sudhir Mehta (right)./Image courtesy X
Hundreds of motorists remained stranded on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for nearly 18 hours following a gas tanker accident, prompting calls for better emergency planning. 

In an X post, Pinnacle Industries chairman Dr Sudhir Mehta said, "Lakhs of people were stuck due to a single incident, highlighting the need for emergency exits at multiple points on the expressway to allow vehicles to turn back." 

He also suggested making helipads mandatory near the highway for evacuation during crises, noting that they cost less than Rs 10 lakh and require under one acre of land. 

Dr Mehta thanked Nitin Welde for assistance after he was stranded for eight hours.

