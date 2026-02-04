HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Four booked, one held for firing at local RSS worker in Gorakhpur

Wed, 04 February 2026
23:22
Four people have been booked and one of them arrested in connection with a firing incident targeting a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Gorakhpur, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Gagaha area around 8.30 pm on Tuesday when Radhamohan Singh, manager of Leelavati Singh Smarak Inter College and an RSS worker, was returning home on his motorcycle. 

Singh was travelling back from a meeting at the residence of a fellow RSS worker in Rakhat village.

Singh, a resident of Bhainsaha Buzurg, was intercepted near the Hukha Baba temple on the embankment in Kaithwalia village.

According to the FIR filed on his complaint, two motorcycle-borne assailants, identified as Anuj Sahni alias Gulli and Abhishek Paswan, allegedly opened fire at him with the intent to kill.

As Singh tried to escape, two other men, Omnish Yadav and Rishikesh Yadav, who were allegedly lying in wait, also started firing. A bullet hit Singh in the back, leaving him seriously injured, police said.

Despite his injuries, Singh managed to reach the house of a local resident in Kaithwalia village and raised an alarm. 

On seeing villagers gather, the assailants allegedly threatened him before fleeing the spot. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oppn parties to meet tomorrow over Parl session startegy
LIVE! Oppn parties to meet tomorrow over Parl session startegy

U19 WC semis: George's ton powers India into final
U19 WC semis: George's ton powers India into final

Aaron George delivered a match-winning masterclass, smashing a sensational century to steer India into the ICC U19 World Cup final with a record chase of 311 against Afghanistan in Harare on Wednesday.

India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims
India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims

The Kremlin has stated that India is free to purchase oil from any country, dismissing claims that India agreed to reduce Russian oil imports. Russia maintains that energy trade with India benefits both nations and contributes to...

Shinde remarks: Kamra, Andhare to face privileges committee
Shinde remarks: Kamra, Andhare to face privileges committee

Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a hearing over alleged insulting remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hearing has...

3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide
3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide

The police said the exact circumstances that led the sisters to take the extreme step are being investigated, and statements of family members are being recorded as part of the probe.

