HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ex-Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's son killed

Wed, 04 February 2026
Share:
09:17
image
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed on Tuesday (local time) in an armed attack in western Libya, Xinhua reported, citing a statement from his political team.
 
According to Xinhua, Abdullah Othman Abdurrahim, a member of Gaddafi's team, announced the incident on Facebook, stating that four masked gunmen stormed Gaddafi's residence in the city of Zintan at noon.
 
The attackers allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before a "direct armed confrontation" took place, leading to Saif al-Islam's death.
 
The political team has urged the Libyan judiciary and the international community to investigate the attack, identify the perpetrators, and hold accountable those who "masterminded" the operation.
 
Authorities in Tripoli and Zintan have not yet officially confirmed the details of the incident, Xinhua reported.
 
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi had remained a prominent and polarising figure in Libya since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended his father's rule.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian convicted for groping woman while pretending to be asleep
LIVE! Indian convicted for groping woman while pretending to be asleep

12 hrs and counting: Traffic chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
12 hrs and counting: Traffic chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police have advised motorists to avoid the Mumbai-Pune Expressway until regular traffic movement is restored.

How Modi Steered India-US Ties Back On Track
How Modi Steered India-US Ties Back On Track

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed calm, avoided public confrontation, and focused on India's long-term interests to steady ties with the United States.

'I Won't Be Part of Manipur Govt': Kuki-Zo MLA
'I Won't Be Part of Manipur Govt': Kuki-Zo MLA

'Let's hope all other Kuki-Zo MLAs are also on the same page. But I will not be a part of this government unless our demands are met.'

SIR hearing: Will Mamata argue in SC today?
SIR hearing: Will Mamata argue in SC today?

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a plea filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO