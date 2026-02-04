Every session! Why fear debate?: Priyanka on suspensions

11:31

The suspended MPs protest at the Parliament premises





Speaking to reporters about the suspensions, Priyanka Gandhi said such incidents have become routine during parliamentary sessions and alleged that the Opposition, particularly the Leader of Opposition was deliberately being prevented from speaking. "What is new here? You see this happening in every session. They are doing it even more now," she said.





"It is not just a case of LoP not being allowed to speak; it is a fundamental issue of democracy and of the way the Parliament works. Parliament is the temple of democracy. What is the problem if someone presents their views? They are scared of what would come out of it," she told ANI.





The Congress MP also referred to a former Army chief MM Naravane's book that she claimed was not allowed to be published, alleging it contained critical material related to the government's handling of national security challenges.





"They did not allow the publication of the book. As far as I know, the book has things that show the reaction of PM, HM and Defence Minister and our top leadership in the face of a crisis. This clearly shows their character and that of their Govt, that when the country is being attacked and Chinese troops are coming to our border, how they are reacting," Priyanka Gandhi said. She further raised the issue of the recently released Epstein files, alleging serious questions regarding the government's conduct.





"Epstein Files have been released and it states how the Govt contacted him, a convicted sex trafficker, a convicted child sex offender. So, how was he being used. This is also an authenticated document. What will be discussed in Parliament, if not this?" she asked. Defending Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said he was being targeted despite relying on publicly available and authenticated sources. -- ANI

