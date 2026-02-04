HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Domestic air traffic rises to 16.69cr in 2025; IndiGo market share slips in Dec

Wed, 04 February 2026
Domestic air traffic rose over 3 per cent to 16.69 crore in 2025, while the number of people who flew in domestic airlines fell to 1.43 crore in December, a month when there were massive operational disruptions at IndiGo.

Data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday showed that IndiGo, which had cancelled a large number of flights in early December, saw its market share slump to 59.6 per cent in that month from 63.6 per cent in November.

In December, the market share of Air India Group and Akasa Air rose to 29.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively. The two airlines' market share stood at 26.7 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively. 

SpiceJet also saw its market share rise to 4.3 per cent in December from 3.7 per cent in November 2025.

According to the data, state-owned Alliance Air's market share remained unchanged at 0.4 per cent in December.

The overall cancellation of scheduled domestic airlines was 6.92 per cent in December, and that of IndiGo was 9.65 per cent.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-December 2025 were 1,669.46 lakh as against 1,613.31 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 3.48 per cent and a monthly negative growth of 4.14 per cent," the DGCA said in its report for December.

More than 10.46 lakh passengers were affected by flight cancellations in December, and airlines shelled out over Rs 24 crore towards compensation and facilitation.

In December 2025, a total of 29,212 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines, DGCA said. -- PTI

