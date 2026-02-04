HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Denied entry, man strips outside Bengaluru club, booked

Wed, 04 February 2026
Share:
21:22
image
A man has been booked for allegedly creating a public nuisance after a video surfaced on social media showing him naked on a busy city road, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place on February 2 outside the premises of a private club on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru, they said. 

According to the police, the man arrived at the club and argued with security personnel, claiming his father was a member and demanding entry. 

When he was denied access, he allegedly stripped naked and created a scene outside the premises, a senior police officer said. In a video widely circulated online, the man can be seen obstructing a red car by clinging to its bonnet. 

He later falls onto the street as the driver manoeuvres the vehicle to move ahead. 

Police officials said it is yet to be verified whether the man was under the influence of alcohol or had any mental health issues. 

"In connection with the incident, we have registered two FIRs-one against the man for creating a public nuisance, and one against the car driver," the officer added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14-year-old ends life in MP, family blames mobile addiction
LIVE! 14-year-old ends life in MP, family blames mobile addiction

Khemchand Singh sworn in Manipur CM; 2 deputy CMs named
Khemchand Singh sworn in Manipur CM; 2 deputy CMs named

BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur. The swearing-in ceremony took place after President's rule was revoked in the state, which has been experiencing ethnic violence.

Manipur gets new CM a year after Biren Singh stepped down
Manipur gets new CM a year after Biren Singh stepped down

Biren Singh relinquished the post on February 9 last year amid rumblings within the state BJP seeking a change of leadership in strife-torn Manipur.

Khemchand Singh: RSS leader and Taekwondo black belt
Khemchand Singh: RSS leader and Taekwondo black belt

A profile of Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Manipur, highlighting his background in the RSS, his political career, and his association with Taekwondo.

'I Won't Be Part of Manipur Govt': Kuki-Zo MLA
'I Won't Be Part of Manipur Govt': Kuki-Zo MLA

'Let's hope all other Kuki-Zo MLAs are also on the same page. But I will not be a part of this government unless our demands are met.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO