Anupam Kher opens acting school Actor Prepares in Delhi

Wed, 04 February 2026
18:49
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened a new centre of his acting school Actor Prepares in Delhi. Situated in Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, it marks a major milestone in the school's expansion beyond its flagship locations in Mumbai, bringing world-class acting education directly to aspiring performers in the national capital region, according to a press release. 

Actor Prepares was established in 2005 by Kher, and is the only professional drama and acting school in the world currently headed by a globally active film artist. 

In over two decades, the institute has mentored several actors, including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, and Gauahar Khan, among others. 

"We are thrilled to bring Actor Prepares to New Delhi, a city brimming with creative energy and artistic ambition. This centre will open doors for aspiring actors who seek quality training rooted in professional practice and led by faculty with deep industry experience," Kher, known for featuring in films such as Saaransh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and A Wednesday!", said in a statement. 

The inauguration of the centre was done by Boman Irani, who recently starred in Kher's directorial Tanvi the Great

"The launch of Actor Prepares in New Delhi is not just the opening of a new centre, but the beginning of countless creative journeys. Institutions like these play a vital role in nurturing discipline, authenticity and artistic courage," he said. -- PTI

