Actor Eesha Rebba files police complaint over social media comment

23:09





According to the complaint, the actor alleged that an individual posted "obscene" and "defamatory" comment about her on social media, causing her emotional distress and public humiliation."





During the course of promotions, an obscene, sexually explicit, and defamatory comment was posted on a public social media page by an individual operating a meme/social media account.





The language used in the comment is deeply disturbing, derogatory, and amounts to mental harassment.





Such content not only targets my dignity as a woman but also causes severe emotional distress and public humiliation.





"This incident has caused significant mental turmoil and anxiety. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated occurrence, and similar abusive comments continue to surface repeatedly, indicating a growing pattern of misuse of social media platforms to harass and intimidate individuals under the guise of anonymity and freedom of expression," Rebba said, as per the FIR. -- ANI

