36 hours passed but no details on trade deal: Cong

"36 hours have passed since President Trump said that the India-US trade deal was being announced and coming into effect immediately at Mr Modi's request. Spin doctors are at work, but we still don't have any details on the deal, although it is clear that India has made concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items. There is not even a joint statement. It is absolutely clear that Mr Modi pushed through the announcement. Why? There are at least three reasons," the Congress MP wrote.





The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered a political row in the country. The Centre projected it as a landmark, future-defining deal that will accelerate India's growth trajectory, while opposition parties have raised sharp questions about transparency and the impact on farmers and domestic industries.





The Congress has questioned claims that agriculture and dairy have been protected, sought clarity on tariff reductions to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, and raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's claims that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products.





These claims are yet to be confirmed by the Centre. However, India and the US are likely to issue a joint statement on the trade agreement this week, according to government sources. "We are under final stages of detailing with the negotiating team. A joint statement of the India-US trade deal is likely to be issued this week," said the source. -- ANI

