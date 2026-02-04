HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

15-year-old student gang-raped in Odisha; 6 held

Wed, 04 February 2026
Share:
23:29
image
Six boys have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Bolangir district, police said on Wednesday, adding that the video of the assault was later circulated on social media. 

According to the police, the incident took place in Tureikela police station area on December 27 last year when the class 9 student was returning home from coaching.

The case came to light after the video went viral on some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim ans asked her not to tell her parents about it, the police said.

However, when the victim's father lodged a complaint on Tuesday, a case was registered at Tureikela police station and all the six accused were arrested, a police officer said.

"We have arrested all the accused," IG (northern range) Himanshu Lal told reporters in Bolangir.

"Six boys, including a 17-year-old who is the mastermind of the crime, have been arrested. We will request the court to treat the prime accused as an adult during trial," Bolangir SP Abilash G said.

The mobile phone used to record the video of the incident has been seized, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oppn parties to meet tomorrow over Parl session startegy
LIVE! Oppn parties to meet tomorrow over Parl session startegy

U19 WC semis: George's ton powers India into final
U19 WC semis: George's ton powers India into final

Aaron George delivered a match-winning masterclass, smashing a sensational century to steer India into the ICC U19 World Cup final with a record chase of 311 against Afghanistan in Harare on Wednesday.

India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims
India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims

The Kremlin has stated that India is free to purchase oil from any country, dismissing claims that India agreed to reduce Russian oil imports. Russia maintains that energy trade with India benefits both nations and contributes to...

Shinde remarks: Kamra, Andhare to face privileges committee
Shinde remarks: Kamra, Andhare to face privileges committee

Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a hearing over alleged insulting remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hearing has...

3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide
3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide

The police said the exact circumstances that led the sisters to take the extreme step are being investigated, and statements of family members are being recorded as part of the probe.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO