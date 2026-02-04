14-year-old ends life in MP, family blames mobile addiction

20:14





Ansh Sahu, a Class 9 student, was found hanging at his house in Shriram Colony under Piplani police station area on Monday afternoon.





The only child of his parents, he studied at a reputed school in the city.





His parents teach at a private school, deputy commissioner of police Vivek Singh told PTI Videos.





He was allegedly addicted to the mobile game 'Free Fire', Singh said, adding that on the day of the incident, Ansh's mother had reprimanded him for mobile gaming.





Earlier, Rs 28,000 had been deducted from his grandfather's bank account due to the same game, the DCP said.





The police were examining the boy's mobile phone, and the reason behind the suicide would become clear only after the investigation is over, he said.





The police would issue an advisory regarding the game, Singh added.





Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Chandrika Yadav told PTI that one-and-a-half months ago, the parents had even taken away the phone from him.





Om Sahu, the boy's maternal uncle, told PTI Videos that Ansh had become addicted to mobile games in recent months, and it had started affecting his studies too. -- PTI

