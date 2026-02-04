HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

14-year-old ends life in MP, family blames mobile addiction

Wed, 04 February 2026
Share:
20:14
image
A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in the city with his family members suspecting that his addiction to a mobile game was responsible for his death. 

Ansh Sahu, a Class 9 student, was found hanging at his house in Shriram Colony under Piplani police station area on Monday afternoon. 

The only child of his parents, he studied at a reputed school in the city. 

His parents teach at a private school, deputy commissioner of police Vivek Singh told PTI Videos. 

He was allegedly addicted to the mobile game 'Free Fire', Singh said, adding that on the day of the incident, Ansh's mother had reprimanded him for mobile gaming. 

Earlier, Rs 28,000 had been deducted from his grandfather's bank account due to the same game, the DCP said. 

The police were examining the boy's mobile phone, and the reason behind the suicide would become clear only after the investigation is over, he said. 

The police would issue an advisory regarding the game, Singh added. 

Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Chandrika Yadav told PTI that one-and-a-half months ago, the parents had even taken away the phone from him. 

Om Sahu, the boy's maternal uncle, told PTI Videos that Ansh had become addicted to mobile games in recent months, and it had started affecting his studies too. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 14-year-old ends life in MP, family blames mobile addiction
LIVE! 14-year-old ends life in MP, family blames mobile addiction

Khemchand Singh sworn in Manipur CM; 2 deputy CMs named
Khemchand Singh sworn in Manipur CM; 2 deputy CMs named

BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur. The swearing-in ceremony took place after President's rule was revoked in the state, which has been experiencing ethnic violence.

Manipur gets new CM a year after Biren Singh stepped down
Manipur gets new CM a year after Biren Singh stepped down

Biren Singh relinquished the post on February 9 last year amid rumblings within the state BJP seeking a change of leadership in strife-torn Manipur.

Khemchand Singh: RSS leader and Taekwondo black belt
Khemchand Singh: RSS leader and Taekwondo black belt

A profile of Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Manipur, highlighting his background in the RSS, his political career, and his association with Taekwondo.

'I Won't Be Part of Manipur Govt': Kuki-Zo MLA
'I Won't Be Part of Manipur Govt': Kuki-Zo MLA

'Let's hope all other Kuki-Zo MLAs are also on the same page. But I will not be a part of this government unless our demands are met.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO