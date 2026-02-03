HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We protested, so we were suspended, says Cong MP

Tue, 03 February 2026
17:14
Suspended Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday said that eight Members of Parliament, including seven from the Congress and one from the CPI (M), were suspended from the Lok Sabha after they protested the repeated interruption of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore alleged that Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak despite following parliamentary procedure. Even after submitting authentication today, his speech on China and US tariffs was stopped, and his microphone was taken away, prompting the MPs' protest and subsequent suspension. 

"8 MPs are suspended, 7 Congress MPs and 1 CPI (M) MP from Madurai, S. Venkatesan. Our mistake is that we were protesting against the government's decision not to allow the leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to speak," Tagore said. 

He further stated that Rahul Gandhi was repeatedly disturbed during his address on Monday and was asked to provide authentication. "Yesterday, LoP Rahul Gandhi was disturbed again and again, and he was not allowed to speak, and he was asked to give authentication. Today, he came up with the authentication, and he gave the letter and submitted the authentication. After that, they stopped the speech of the Leader of the Opposition," Tagore added. 

Tagore further stated that as LoP Rahul Gandhi attempted to speak on issues related to China and US tariffs his mic was taken. "Rahul Gandhi spoke about China and US tariffs. After that, Rahul Gandhi's mic was taken, and we protested; therefore, we are suspended," he said. -- ANI

