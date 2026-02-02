HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

US Envoy 'thrilled' by trade deal with India

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
00:39
image
United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump's claims regarding a trade deal with India, where Washington, DC reduced the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

In a post on X, following Trump's claims of a trade deal with New Delhi announced in a post on Truth Social, the US Ambassador said that the bilateral relationship between the two nations has 'limitless potential'.

Gor further said that Trump shares a close personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the US President 'genuinely considers' the prime minister a 'great friend'.

'As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!' Gor wrote in his post.

The remarks come after Trump claimed that the United States and India 'have agreed to a trade deal', with Washington, DC reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent 'out of friendship and respect' for Modi.

He further claimed that the deal will come 'effective immediately'.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump announces trade deal with India, cuts tariffs
LIVE! Trump announces trade deal with India, cuts tariffs

Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs
Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal that will see Washington reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, according to US President Donald Trump. The deal also includes commitments from India to reduce tariffs and...

Fuel switch moves to 'cut off', Air India grounds jet
Fuel switch moves to 'cut off', Air India grounds jet

Air India grounded a Boeing 787-8 after a pilot reported a potential fuel control switch defect. The incident occurs amidst an ongoing investigation into the airline's Dreamliner crash last June.

Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul
Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges he was prevented from quoting from former army chief MM Naravane's book in Parliament, claiming it criticizes PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's handling of the 2020 conflict with China.

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir has triggered a controversy by revealing behind-the-scenes decision-making during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh. Its candid account of military and political responses at a critical moment...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO