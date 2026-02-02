US Envoy 'thrilled' by trade deal with India

00:39

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday welcomed US President Donald Trump's claims regarding a trade deal with India, where Washington, DC reduced the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.



In a post on X, following Trump's claims of a trade deal with New Delhi announced in a post on Truth Social, the US Ambassador said that the bilateral relationship between the two nations has 'limitless potential'.



Gor further said that Trump shares a close personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the US President 'genuinely considers' the prime minister a 'great friend'.



'As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!' Gor wrote in his post.



The remarks come after Trump claimed that the United States and India 'have agreed to a trade deal', with Washington, DC reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent 'out of friendship and respect' for Modi.



He further claimed that the deal will come 'effective immediately'.