HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Union Budget 2026 prepared keeping next 25 yrs in mind: PM

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
13:00
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the NDA MPs at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, saying that the Union Budget 2026 has been prepared keeping the next 25 years in mind. 

He urged the MPs to explain this to the general public for their better understanding. The Prime Minister also referred to the political situation and said that across the country, many small parties are joining hands with the NDA. 

Their number is more than 50 per cent, which shows how widely accepted the NDA's political thinking is, both in India and abroad. Speaking about the trade deal, the Prime Minister told MPs that it will be very beneficial for the country in the coming days. 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that there were 9 trade deals, the FTAs, India-EU FTA and the Agreement were finalised with the US on Monday. 

"New BJP president Nitin Nabin was welcomed. There is great enthusiasm in the country over historic trade deals under the leadership of PM Modi - 9 trade deals, the FTAs, India-EU FTA and the Agreement with the US yesterday and the tariff reduction announcement..." he said. 

"MPs were also excited. So, in the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, the PM was felicitated. For the historic trade deals, he was congratulated. FTAs have been done with 39 countries; this is historic. These 39 are developed countries..." he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Govt will issue suo moto statement on India-US trade deal'
LIVE! 'Govt will issue suo moto statement on India-US trade deal'

'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'
'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'

'Trump says India will buy over $500 billion of US goods.''At present, India's annual imports of goods and energy from the US are under $50 billion.''Reaching $500 billion would likely require more than 20 years, suggesting the figure...

Rahul-govt faceoff: Can MPs quote documents in Parliament?
Rahul-govt faceoff: Can MPs quote documents in Parliament?

When Gandhi started quoting the from unpublished book, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh questioned as to how material which is not published can be cited in the House.

Chicken's Neck: Underground Rail Planned
Chicken's Neck: Underground Rail Planned

One of the underground lines will head towards Bagdogra, a location of strategic importance due to its role in India's air defence infrastructure.

Air India begins checks on fuel switches in Boeing 787 fleet
Air India begins checks on fuel switches in Boeing 787 fleet

The senior official of Air India said that no adverse findings have been reported on the aircraft for which this re-inspection was completed, he said in the email sent to B787 pilots.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO