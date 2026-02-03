Union Budget 2026 prepared keeping next 25 yrs in mind: PM

13:00





He urged the MPs to explain this to the general public for their better understanding. The Prime Minister also referred to the political situation and said that across the country, many small parties are joining hands with the NDA.





Their number is more than 50 per cent, which shows how widely accepted the NDA's political thinking is, both in India and abroad. Speaking about the trade deal, the Prime Minister told MPs that it will be very beneficial for the country in the coming days.





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that there were 9 trade deals, the FTAs, India-EU FTA and the Agreement were finalised with the US on Monday.





"New BJP president Nitin Nabin was welcomed. There is great enthusiasm in the country over historic trade deals under the leadership of PM Modi - 9 trade deals, the FTAs, India-EU FTA and the Agreement with the US yesterday and the tariff reduction announcement..." he said.





"MPs were also excited. So, in the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, the PM was felicitated. For the historic trade deals, he was congratulated. FTAs have been done with 39 countries; this is historic. These 39 are developed countries..." he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the NDA MPs at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting, saying that the Union Budget 2026 has been prepared keeping the next 25 years in mind.