Sunetra Pawar becomes guardian minister of Pune, Beed

Tue, 03 February 2026
15:37
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was on Tuesday named the guardian minister of Beed and Pune districts, posts previously held by her late husband Ajit Pawar. 

Sunetra Pawar has been sworn in as the deputy chief minister following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district last week. Ajit Pawar had held the portfolios of Finance, State Excise, Sports and Minority Welfare. He also served as the guardian minister of Pune and Beed.

According to sources, Sunetra Pawar has been appointed as the guardian minister of the two districts. She had already been given the departments of excise, sports and minority welfare, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will handle the finance portfolio. PTI

