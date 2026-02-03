HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets cheer India-US trade deal

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
17:30
image
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended 2.5 per cent higher on Tuesday after India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent. 

After starting the trade on a buoyant note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further jumped 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to hit the day's high of 85,871.73. It later ended at 83,739.13, up 2,072.67 points or 2.54 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty zoomed 639.15 points or 2.55 per cent to settle at 25,727.55. During the day, it surged 1,252.8 points or 4.99 per cent to 26,341.20. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Every Indian is thanking Modi: Piyush Goyal on trade deal
LIVE! Every Indian is thanking Modi: Piyush Goyal on trade deal

8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers
8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers

The House has been witnessing uproar after Rahul Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane.

No word from India on stopping oil imports: Russia
No word from India on stopping oil imports: Russia

The Kremlin states it has not received confirmation from India regarding a halt to Russian oil purchases, following claims made by former US President Donald Trump. Russia affirms its commitment to strengthening relations with India.

'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'
'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'

'Critics say the political leadership abandoned the army chief or did not back him. I disagree. 'Military leaders are trained to take decisions when given a free hand.''This was a clear go-ahead from the prime minister to the army chief.'

'New deal will export more American farm products to India'
'New deal will export more American farm products to India'

Trump announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO