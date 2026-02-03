Sitharaman's first comment after India-US trade deal...

18:04





In an interview with PTI Videos, Sitharaman said the tariff announcement, in which Indian exports to the US will attract a lower 18 per cent tariff, is a "good auguring" for India.





India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The details of the deal are still awaited. Sitharaman said taken together with the new markets, "exports will pick up now". PTI

In a first comment by the government following the US tariff cut announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India's exports will get a further boost.