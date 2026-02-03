Silver, gold rebounds sharply after 3-day rout in futures trade

16:29





On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver for March delivery surged Rs 29,372, or 12.43 per cent, to Rs 2,65,633 per kilogram. The white metal hit a high of Rs 2,70,398 per kilogram, gaining as much as Rs 34,137, or 14.4 per cent. It had closed at Rs 2,36,261 per kg on Monday.





The rebound came after a brutal sell-off that saw silver nosedive 41 per cent from Friday to Monday, easing by Rs 1,63,632 per kg and wiping out substantial investor wealth. The fall came after silver touched a record of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on January 29. -- PTI

Silver and gold prices rebounded sharply in the futures trade on Tuesday following value buying by investors after a three-day rout in the domestic markets.