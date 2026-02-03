HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Silver, gold rebounds sharply after 3-day rout in futures trade

Tue, 03 February 2026
Silver and gold prices rebounded sharply in the futures trade on Tuesday following value buying by investors after a three-day rout in the domestic markets. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver for March delivery surged Rs 29,372, or 12.43 per cent, to Rs 2,65,633 per kilogram. The white metal hit a high of Rs 2,70,398 per kilogram, gaining as much as Rs 34,137, or 14.4 per cent. It had closed at Rs 2,36,261 per kg on Monday. 

The rebound came after a brutal sell-off that saw silver nosedive 41 per cent from Friday to Monday, easing by Rs 1,63,632 per kg and wiping out substantial investor wealth. The fall came after silver touched a record of Rs 4,20,048 per kg on January 29. -- PTI

