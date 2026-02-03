HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee jumps 122 paise to close at 90.27 against USD

Tue, 03 February 2026
16:20
The Indian rupee emerged as the best-performing Asian currency on Tuesday, registering a gain of 122 paise or 1.33 per cent in a single trading session to settle at 90.27 (provisional) against the US dollar, after India and the US agreed to a trade deal. 

Forex traders said the Indian rupee rose to the highest levels in two and a half weeks and rallied by around 1.5 pc on the trade deal between India and the US. Domestic indices also surged by around 2.75 per cent, boosting domestic market sentiments. Further, weakness in crude oil prices and expected foreign inflows also favoured investor sentiment. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No message from India on stopping oil purchase: Kremlin
8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers
The House has been witnessing uproar after Rahul Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane.

'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'
'Critics say the political leadership abandoned the army chief or did not back him. I disagree. 'Military leaders are trained to take decisions when given a free hand.''This was a clear go-ahead from the prime minister to the army chief.'

Why was US trade deal finalised suddenly, asks Rahul
Rahul Gandhi said that "there was huge pressure on Prime Minister Modi".

'New deal will export more American farm products to India'
Trump announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

