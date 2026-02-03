HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ranveer Singh shares fiery first look of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
11:28
image
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday shared the first-look poster of his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released on December 5, 2025 and also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. 

The 40-year-old actor uploaded the post on his Instagram handle. "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam," he wrote in the caption.
 
Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations at the background of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks. 

Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film earned over Rs 1300 crore at the worldwide box office. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-US trade deal will benefit people of 2 nations: FM
LIVE! India-US trade deal will benefit people of 2 nations: FM

'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'
'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'

'Trump says India will buy over $500 billion of US goods.''At present, India's annual imports of goods and energy from the US are under $50 billion.''Reaching $500 billion would likely require more than 20 years, suggesting the figure...

Wealth is...: PM shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal
Wealth is...: PM shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal

Modi's remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent.

Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs
Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal that will see Washington reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, according to US President Donald Trump. The deal also includes commitments from India to reduce tariffs and...

'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal
'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal

The Congress attacked the Modi government, saying it now seems to be routine that India learns about its government's actions only from Trump or his appointees.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO