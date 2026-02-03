Ranveer Singh shares fiery first look of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

11:28

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday shared the first-look poster of his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.





Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released on December 5, 2025 and also starred Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.





The 40-year-old actor uploaded the post on his Instagram handle. "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam," he wrote in the caption.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations at the background of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.





Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film earned over Rs 1300 crore at the worldwide box office. -- PTI