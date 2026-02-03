HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul authenticates article on Naravane's 'memoir'

Tue, 03 February 2026
14:40
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday authenticated a copy of an article in the Lok Sabha which cited former army chief M M Naravane's unpublished 'memoir'.
 
As soon as Gandhi was asked to speak on the Motion of Thanks, he cited the Speaker's ruling of Monday and authenticated the copy of the article.
 
"I have authenticated it," he said.

To authenticate a document, a member has to submit a signed copy of it affirming that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the House asked him to table it and said "we will examine it and get back".
 
As the impasse continued over Gandhi seeking to quote the article, Tenneti adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm. -- PTI

