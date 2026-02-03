HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Minor boy crashes Mercedes into SUV inside Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel; 3 hurt

Tue, 03 February 2026
09:05
Three members of a family were injured after a speeding Mercedes, allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy, rammed into a car inside a Coastal Road tunnel in South Mumbai, said police officials on Monday.

After the accident in the early hours of Sunday, the D B Marg Police have registered a case against a businessman from the Agripada area, the Mercedes owner, along with his 18-year-old granddaughter and the 17-year-old boy, who was driving the luxury car, an official said.

The accident took place inside a tunnel on the road when a speeding Mercedes going towards South Mumbai rammed into another vehicle from behind, he said adding, the vehicle then hit another car going ahead.

Three members of a family, including a senior citizen woman, sustained injuries when the Mercedes hit the second car, said the official.

During probe, it came to light that the Mercedes was being driven by a 17-year-old boy. The minor boy lost control over the high-end vehicle inside the tunnel, leading to the accident, the official stated. -- PTI 

