Magic of Modi govt: Textile, jewellery traders rejoice

Tue, 03 February 2026
12:33
image
Textiles and Jewellery traders have welcomed the India-US trade deal, expressing enthusiasm over reduced tariffs and predicting that an 18 per cent tariff will increase sales by 100-150 per cent. 

Hailing PM Modi for the trade deal, traders believed that Free Trade Agreements with other countries, especially with the European Union, "scared" the Trump administration into making the deal. 

Speaking with ANI, All Gujarat Textile Federation President, Ashok Jirawala, said, "I believe this is the magic of PM Modi's government. I believe Trump's government has got scared of losing the market because of all the deals we have closed with other countries. I believe more tariffs will be reduced in the upcoming days. The US is our biggest market in the garment industry, curtains, bedsheets and special fabrics.

Their consumers were also demanding this. Ranganath Sharda, Secretary, Ashoka Market, a Textile and Garment Exporter, believes that, as India's tariffs are lower than those of China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Indian traders will benefit greatly from this arrangement. -- ANI

