Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon

Members trooped into the well and raised slogans like "surrender Modi". Birla said it is unbecoming of the members to disrupt proceedings in a "planned manner".





A major row erupted on Monday as Gandhi sought to quote in the Lok Sabha from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Birla had disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent.





During the Question Hour on Tuesday, only one question could be taken up before Birla adjourned proceedings for nearly one hour. He also questioned the disruptions, saying the Question Hour helps opposition hold the government accountable on various fronts. PTI

