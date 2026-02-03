HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
11:31
image
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday amid noisy protests by opposition over Speaker Om Birla's refusal to allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former army chief MM Naravane. 

Members trooped into the well and raised slogans like "surrender Modi". Birla said it is unbecoming of the members to disrupt proceedings in a "planned manner". 

A major row erupted on Monday as Gandhi sought to quote in the Lok Sabha from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Birla had disallowed Gandhi from raising the issue, but he did not relent. 

During the Question Hour on Tuesday, only one question could be taken up before Birla adjourned proceedings for nearly one hour. He also questioned the disruptions, saying the Question Hour helps opposition hold the government accountable on various fronts. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-US trade deal will benefit people of 2 nations: FM
LIVE! India-US trade deal will benefit people of 2 nations: FM

'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'
'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'

'Trump says India will buy over $500 billion of US goods.''At present, India's annual imports of goods and energy from the US are under $50 billion.''Reaching $500 billion would likely require more than 20 years, suggesting the figure...

Wealth is...: PM shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal
Wealth is...: PM shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal

Modi's remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent.

Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs
Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal that will see Washington reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, according to US President Donald Trump. The deal also includes commitments from India to reduce tariffs and...

'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal
'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal

The Congress attacked the Modi government, saying it now seems to be routine that India learns about its government's actions only from Trump or his appointees.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO