HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Investors became richer by Rs 12.10 lakh cr today

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
19:04
image
Stock investors' wealth surged by Rs 12.10 lakh crore on Tuesday, tracking a sharp rally in equities buoyed by the India-US trade deal. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 4,205.27 points or 5.14 per cent to hit the day's high of 85,871.73.

It later ended at 83,739.13, up 2,072.67 points or 2.54 per cent. Cheering the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 12,10,877.45 crore to Rs 4,67,14,754.77 crore (USD 5.16 trillion). 

"The India-US trade deal is a decisive win for certainty, removing a key overhang for Indian markets. Coming on the heels of a strong Budget, it materially improves visibility on capital flows, the rupee, and manufacturing investment," A Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, said.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports surged the most by 9.12 per cent. The other prominent winners were Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries. Tech Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were the only laggards from the blue-chip pack. The trade deal also propelled a sharp rally in textile, leather, gems and jewellery, auto ancillary, seafood exports and specialty chemicals stocks. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Every Indian is thanking Modi: Piyush Goyal on trade deal
LIVE! Every Indian is thanking Modi: Piyush Goyal on trade deal

8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers
8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers

The House has been witnessing uproar after Rahul Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane.

No word from India on stopping oil imports: Russia
No word from India on stopping oil imports: Russia

The Kremlin states it has not received confirmation from India regarding a halt to Russian oil purchases, following claims made by former US President Donald Trump. Russia affirms its commitment to strengthening relations with India.

'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'
'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'

'Critics say the political leadership abandoned the army chief or did not back him. I disagree. 'Military leaders are trained to take decisions when given a free hand.''This was a clear go-ahead from the prime minister to the army chief.'

'New deal will export more American farm products to India'
'New deal will export more American farm products to India'

Trump announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO