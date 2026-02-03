Investors became richer by Rs 12.10 lakh cr today

19:04





It later ended at 83,739.13, up 2,072.67 points or 2.54 per cent. Cheering the rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 12,10,877.45 crore to Rs 4,67,14,754.77 crore (USD 5.16 trillion).





"The India-US trade deal is a decisive win for certainty, removing a key overhang for Indian markets. Coming on the heels of a strong Budget, it materially improves visibility on capital flows, the rupee, and manufacturing investment," A Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, said.





From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports surged the most by 9.12 per cent. The other prominent winners were Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries. Tech Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were the only laggards from the blue-chip pack. The trade deal also propelled a sharp rally in textile, leather, gems and jewellery, auto ancillary, seafood exports and specialty chemicals stocks. -- PTI

