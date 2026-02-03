HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India-US trade deal: Rupee jumps 119 paise to 90.30 against US dollar

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
10:36
image
The rupee appreciated 119 paise to 90.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, after US tariffs on India were cut to 18 per cent.  
 
Forex traders said the 18 per cent tariff changes the story, improving India's relative position and reopening the door for FII participation.  
 
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.30 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 119 paise over its previous close of 91.49.
 
"The good news overnight was the US-India trade deal which was announced after a delay of almost 9 months by President Donald Trump and endorsed by PM Narendra Modi in which the trade tariffs were reduced to 18 per cent, a tad lower than what it is for Bangladesh and Pakistan our neighbours giving our exporters a relative advantage," said Anil Kumar Bhansali Head of Treasury and Executive Director Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.  
 
Bhansali further noted that FIIs may finally buy Indian equities after being sellers for such a long time.
 
"We need to wait and see the RBI stance today and in the coming days as it needs to buy the short dollar position," he added.  
 
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 97.43.  
 
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower by 0.41 per cent at USD 66.03 per barrel in futures trade.
 
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share benchmark index Sensex was trading 2138.08 points or 2.62 per cent higher at 83,804.54, while the Nifty was up 607 points or 2.42 per cent at 25,695.40.
 
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,832.46 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-US trade deal will benefit people of 2 nations: FM
LIVE! India-US trade deal will benefit people of 2 nations: FM

'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'
'Don't Rush To Celebrate US Trade Deal'

'Trump says India will buy over $500 billion of US goods.''At present, India's annual imports of goods and energy from the US are under $50 billion.''Reaching $500 billion would likely require more than 20 years, suggesting the figure...

Wealth is...: PM shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal
Wealth is...: PM shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal

Modi's remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent.

Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs
Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal that will see Washington reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, according to US President Donald Trump. The deal also includes commitments from India to reduce tariffs and...

'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal
'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal

The Congress attacked the Modi government, saying it now seems to be routine that India learns about its government's actions only from Trump or his appointees.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO