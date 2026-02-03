India-US trade deal a big decision: PM at NDA MPs meet

15:59





The prime minister made these remarks at the meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, coalition MPs present at the meeting said. NDA coalition members congratulated Modi for the trade deals with the EU and the US, saying it would strengthen Indian manufacturers, exporters and entrepreneurs.





The prime minister said the India-US trade deal is a "big decision" and will benefit everyone in the country, an MP who attended the meeting said. India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from a total 50 per cent.





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there is excitement about the deal in the entire country. "There is excitement among the MPs that nine trade deals have been concluded under the leadership of the PM. The trade deals have been signed with a total of 39 countries. This is historic. All these 39 countries are developed countries...This is historic. There has been a very good atmosphere in the country," he said after the meeting.





Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said, "PM Modi explained to all the MPs that the government works in favour of India, be it a trade deal or budget".





"The credit for the trade deal between India and America and India and India-Europe goes to PM Modi. This has happened because of his determination. The trade deal will give benefits to small-scale businessmen," he asserted.





Shrikant Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena and a key NDA partner, said "During the meeting, NDA leaders welcomed the major breakthrough following the productive conversation between Prime Minister Modi ji and US President Donald Trump, which led to the announcement of reduced tariffs on Made in India products," Modi wrote on 'X': "Attended the NDA Parliamentary Party meet, where we discussed a wide range of issues".





At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, the members also welcomed new BJP President Nitin Nabin and congratulated him on the election to the top party post. The prime minister told NDA leaders that the coalition has been winning various elections due to its people-friendly policies and hard work, Rijiju said. Modi also told NDA MPs that they should not be complacent with their win in various polls, including local bodies, but continue with the good work. Rijiju said the prime minister gave broad guidelines for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to carry forward their parliamentary and welfare works.





"The prime minister said the NDA is winning one after another elections due to its good work. He said elections can't be won without being on the ground. We have to be on the ground and do good work for the welfare of the people," Rijiju said. -- PTI

