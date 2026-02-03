HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'India trade deal will let US export more farm produce'

Tue, 03 February 2026
US Secretary Brooke Rollins posts on X on the India-US trade deal: "Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America. In 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today's deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ag (fire emoji). #FarmersWin #USIndiaTrade #RuralAmerica."

This is what Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was referring to today when he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and "sold out" the hard work of the Indian farmers through the agreement.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Every Indian is thanking Modi: Piyush Goyal on trade deal
LIVE! Every Indian is thanking Modi: Piyush Goyal on trade deal

8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers
8 Oppn MPs suspended for 'unruly behaviour', throwing papers

The House has been witnessing uproar after Rahul Gandhi was disallowed to cite an article based on excerpts from an unpublished 'memoir' of former Army chief M M Naravane.

No word from India on stopping oil imports: Russia
No word from India on stopping oil imports: Russia

The Kremlin states it has not received confirmation from India regarding a halt to Russian oil purchases, following claims made by former US President Donald Trump. Russia affirms its commitment to strengthening relations with India.

'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'
'No Prime Minister Orders Military Attacks'

'Critics say the political leadership abandoned the army chief or did not back him. I disagree. 'Military leaders are trained to take decisions when given a free hand.''This was a clear go-ahead from the prime minister to the army chief.'

'New deal will export more American farm products to India'
'New deal will export more American farm products to India'

Trump announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

