'India trade deal will let US export more farm produce'

This is what Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was referring to today when he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi buckled under US pressure to finalise a trade deal and "sold out" the hard work of the Indian farmers through the agreement.

US Secretary Brooke Rollins posts on X on the India-US trade deal: "Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America. In 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India's growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today's deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ag (fire emoji). #FarmersWin #USIndiaTrade #RuralAmerica."