'Govt will issue suo moto statement on India-US trade deal'

"Late last night, the US President tweeted on tariffs and referred to PM Modi as a true friend. After this, the PM tweeted, thanking the US President and on trade. The government will issue a suo motu statement on this trade deal and also hold a discussion on it," JP Nadda said in Rajya Sabha.





He further lashed out at Congress over their objection to the trade deal, terming their sloganeering in the house as "irresponsible behaviour" which he believed is "threatening for democracy."





"When the government is ready to give a detailed statement, this attitude of Congress and the INDI alliance is wrong. Their way is threatening to democracy. This is Congress's irresponsible behaviour. It is their frustration which is speaking," he said.





This comes after India and the US reached a trade agreement that reduced tariffs on Indian exports to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. However, Congress has demanded the complete details of the India-US trade deal, raising questions over several key aspects, such as claims of the agriculture sector being opened up, calling for the reduction of tariffs to "zero", and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump. -- ANI





In a post on X, Congress first questioned the manner of the deal announcement, then delved into the details shared by Donald Trump. The party said that reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to 'zero will "impact" India and also questioned how opening the agriculture sector would ensure the "security of farmers" "Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'," Congress said. -- ANI

