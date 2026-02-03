HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gateway to endless opportunities: Shah on Indo-US deal

Tue, 03 February 2026
17:08
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called the India-US trade deal "historic", saying it will elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries and pave the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth. In a series of posts on 'X', Shah said the deal opens "the gateway to endless opportunities for our youth, entrepreneurs, and techies". 

"A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18 per cent, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth," he said. 

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the "historic deal", Shah said it will "elevate our strategic partnership and greatly benefit both nations and their people. Business between India and US set to flourish further". 

He said the trade deal will give new strength to India's MSMEs and boost the global competitiveness of small industries, asserting that the initiative will directly benefit the country's small entrepreneurs. India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from a total 50 per cent.

"IndiaUSTradeDeal will give new strength to India's MSMEs. This will boost the Global Competitiveness of small industries, increase employment, secure a place in new supply chains, and enhance investment and Credit Flow. "Gratitude to Modi ji for this initiative that directly benefits the country's small entrepreneurs," Shah said. "Harnessing new force to India's roaring software and services sectors, the #IndiaUSTradeDeal pivots the nation to a new boom," he added. -- PTI

