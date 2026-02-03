Duniya jhukti hai, jhukaney wala chahiye: Govt on US trade deal

12:14





Sanyal's remark, which translates to, "The world bends, but one must be willing to bend," comes moments after US President Donald Trump said that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal" with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi.





In his Truth Social post, Trump referred to his conversation with PM Modi earlier in the day, noting that the Prime Minister is one of his closest friends and a powerful, respected leader of India.





The US President also claimed that PM Modi had agreed to "stop buying Russian oil" and to buy much more from the US. Trump further noted that India would reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US.





"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO," Trump's post read. -- ANI

Member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal, in a post on X on Monday, stated that "Duniya jhukti hai, jhukaney wala chahiye" following the announcement of the India-US trade deal, where Washington reduced the tariffs on India to 18 per cent.