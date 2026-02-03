HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delivery agent stabbed to death in east Delhi; 3 minors held

Tue, 03 February 2026
09:43
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 22-year-old delivery executive was stabbed to death by three minors in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Monday following an altercation, police said. The juveniles have been apprehended.
 
The incident took place around 8.15 pm, when the accused minors arrived on a motorcycle and, after a brief altercation, attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the spot, police said.
 
The victim has been identified as Arun Raj, a resident of Patparganj.
 
When police reached the spot after a PCR call, they found Raj lying injured at the spot and took him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
 
Preliminary examination revealed that the victim had sustained multiple stab injuries on the neck and chest, the officer said.
 
After the crime, a team inspected the scene and analysed CCTV footage from the area and nearby approach roads.
 
Multiple teams were formed, and raids were conducted at suspected locations, following which the accused juveniles were apprehended.
 
An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the crime, police added. -- PTI 

