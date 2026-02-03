HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi govt plans new bridge over Yamuna River to ease traffic congestion

Tue, 03 February 2026
Share:
09:42
image
The Delhi government is considering a proposal to construct a new bridge over the Yamuna River near the Signature Bridge or replace the old iron bridge to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city's eastern parts, officials said.

The proposal was put forth by the Trans-Yamuna Board during a recent meeting with officials of the Public Works Department. A senior government official said the plan is still at a preliminary stage and is under discussion.

"The proposal is at an initial stage. The government is considering it to improve connectivity in the Trans-Yamuna area and enhance links between North East, North and Central Delhi," an official said.
 
According to officials, with RRTS stations and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway getting ready, traffic congestion on the Ring Road, especially near Sarai Kale Khan, is expected to increase.
 
Currently, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway terminate near Sarai Kale Khan on the Ring Road. Soon, the DND-Sohna (Jewar) link of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is also set to open, officials added.
 
"Keeping this in view, the government is planning to propose a new bridge. The location is not finalised and is being examined. PWD will study the stretch from Old Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj to check feasibility, traffic congestion, and vehicular movement," an official said.
 
The Old Iron Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, is a double-decker bridge, facilitating vehicular movement on the lower deck and trains on the upper deck. At present, there are roughly 25 bridges over the Yamuna River, including road and rail bridges. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India 'earned' tariff relief by...: US Senator
LIVE! India 'earned' tariff relief by...: US Senator

Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs
Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal that will see Washington reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, according to US President Donald Trump. The deal also includes commitments from India to reduce tariffs and...

'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal
'Clearly Mogambo Khush Hai': Cong on India-US trade deal

The Congress attacked the Modi government, saying it now seems to be routine that India learns about its government's actions only from Trump or his appointees.

Why I Liked This Budget!
Why I Liked This Budget!

Sometimes, the most powerful Budgets whisper and the wisest investors listen, notes Ramalingam Kalirajan.

Air India Dreamliner: 'Is This A New Defect?'
Air India Dreamliner: 'Is This A New Defect?'

'We have been insisting that all Boeing 787 aircraft be grounded and checked for the electrical systems.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO