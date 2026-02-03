HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Courage ...: PM shares Sanskrit couplet after US trade deal

Tue, 03 February 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said self-confidence is that power that makes everything possible and will help in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.  

His remarks came hours after the US and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent, 
 
"Self-confidence is that power with the help of which everything is possible," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.  

The prime minister said this very power of the citizens will prove extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.  
 
Modi also shared a Sanskrit couplet which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds.

"It (wealth) grows with courage and self-confidence, remains stable through skill and efficiency, and, when safeguarded by discipline, contributes to the progress of the nation," the couplet read. -- PTI

