Follow Rediff on:      
Bus carrying 30 passengers falls in deep gorge in Uttarakhand

Tue, 03 February 2026
11:49
A Himachal Roadways bus met with an accident on Tuesday in the remote area of Kwanu-Meenus Road in Kalsi in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district and fell into a deep gorge, the State Disaster Response Force said.

Preliminary reports suggested that more than 30 passengers were on board the bus.

Following the information and on the orders of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, SDRF teams from posts at Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori, and Tyuni were immediately dispatched to the accident site.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the District Magistrate and issued necessary instructions to rescue the passengers.In an X post, CM Dhami said that all nearby medical centres have been placed on high alert mode and in case of serious injuries, passengers will be airlifted and admitted to advanced medical centres.

"We have received the extremely distressing news of the accident involving a bus of the Himachal Transport Corporation on the Kuanu-Meens Motor Road in the Kalsi area (Dehradun). Upon receiving information about the accident, I spoke with the District Magistrate over the phone and issued necessary instructions. The district administration and police have promptly initiated relief and rescue operations. All nearby medical centres have been placed on high alert mode. If needed, any seriously injured passengers will be airlifted and admitted to advanced medical centres. I pray to God for the safe well-being of all passengers," Dhami said on X.

Further details on the incident are awaited.In a separate incident on Sunday, devotees returning after visiting the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple met with an accident when their van overturned on the Tiruchy-Chidambaram National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district, officials said.

The incident took place near Poiyyur village. Upon receiving information, Keezhapazhuvur police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the incident. -- ANI

