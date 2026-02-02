HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will speak after 10 days: Anil Deshmukh on NCP merger

Mon, 02 February 2026
Share:
11:18
Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar
Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar
On statements by leaders regarding the merger of both factions of NCP, NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh says, "With the demise of Ajit Dada, Maharashtra politics has lost a brother. It is not good to make political statements in such an hour of grief. After 10 days, I will speak on everything - on who spoke to whom, where they spoke, and what was decided. We will speak in detail."

On the plane crash: "It is being said that the accident occurred due to reduced visibility. However, the videos were shot from a distance but still clearly show the plane flying, tilting during landing, and ultimately crashing. So, several people are suspicious about reduced visibility being mentioned as the cause of the crash. The black box has been retrieved, it will be examined. Everything will be clear in examination." 

Maharashtra's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar visited Karad in Satara district on Monday and paid tributes at the memorial of the state's first chief minister Y B Chavan. This marks her first official tour since assuming office on Saturday. After reaching Karad from Baramati (in Pune district) in the morning, Sunetra Pawar paid floral tributes at 'Pritisangam', the memorial of Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan, whom NCP founder Sharad Pawar regards as his mentor. Her late husband, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, also frequently invoked Chavan and his ideologies.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Something dubious: Raut on Ajit Pawar's death
LIVE! Something dubious: Raut on Ajit Pawar's death

India Game: Pakistan May Do A U-Turn
India Game: Pakistan May Do A U-Turn

Sunil Gavaskar mocks Pakistan's boycott of the India match, predicts a U-turn and warns of ICC action.

'BJP mastermind behind Sunetra Pawar's appointment as DCM'
'BJP mastermind behind Sunetra Pawar's appointment as DCM'

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused the BJP leadership of being the mastermind behind Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, alleging that certain NCP leaders also desire to prevent the unification of the two NCP...

Ajit Pawar's Balancing Act With Muslims
Ajit Pawar's Balancing Act With Muslims

Ajit Pawar became a ray of hope for Muslims, the only man in power who could resolve their grievances.

Why Budget 2026 Deserves 8.5/10
Why Budget 2026 Deserves 8.5/10

This is the first Budget in my memory of Budgets over the last half a century which has embraced upfront, enthusiastically and emphatically, technology, modernity and fiscal sobriety, notes Shreekant Sambrani.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO