Will speak after 10 days: Anil Deshmukh on NCP merger

11:18

Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar





On the plane crash: "It is being said that the accident occurred due to reduced visibility. However, the videos were shot from a distance but still clearly show the plane flying, tilting during landing, and ultimately crashing. So, several people are suspicious about reduced visibility being mentioned as the cause of the crash. The black box has been retrieved, it will be examined. Everything will be clear in examination."





Maharashtra's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar visited Karad in Satara district on Monday and paid tributes at the memorial of the state's first chief minister Y B Chavan. This marks her first official tour since assuming office on Saturday. After reaching Karad from Baramati (in Pune district) in the morning, Sunetra Pawar paid floral tributes at 'Pritisangam', the memorial of Yashwantrao Balwantrao Chavan, whom NCP founder Sharad Pawar regards as his mentor. Her late husband, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, also frequently invoked Chavan and his ideologies.

On statements by leaders regarding the merger of both factions of NCP, NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh says, "With the demise of Ajit Dada, Maharashtra politics has lost a brother. It is not good to make political statements in such an hour of grief. After 10 days, I will speak on everything - on who spoke to whom, where they spoke, and what was decided. We will speak in detail."