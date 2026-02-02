HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will not ally with BJP in Mumbai mayoral poll: Raj Thackeray

Mon, 02 February 2026
20:57
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Monday told his party's functionaries that the outfit will have no truck with the Bharatiya Janata Party in mayoral poll of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a party leader said.

In a meeting held with party functionaries to review the results of the January 15 civic body polls, primarily in Mumbai and its satellite cities, Thackeray was told by MNS workers about 'non-cooperation' from its ally Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in some civic wards, he said.

The MNS functionaries expressed displeasure over the party getting 'unwinnable' wards in Mumbai, which has 227 seats, as part of alliance with the Shiv Sena-UBT led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the MNS leader, Raj Thackeray asked party workers not to focus on what has happened in the past and instead concentrate their energy on strengthening the organisation.

"Raj saheb has said there will be no truck with the BJP in mayoral poll of the BMC," he asserted.

The MNS contested 53 seats in the BMC polls, but won only six in India's biggest and richest civic body.

The BJP won 89 seats, emerging as the single largest party for the first time in the BMC. Its ally Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, bagged 29 seats in the 227-member BMC, while the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena-UBT pocketed 65.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine (118) has crossed the half-way mark (114) in the new House and can easily get their candidate elected as mayor of Mumbai.

Date for mayoral poll was yet to be announced.

The Congress, which fought the polls in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, followed by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (8), the Nationalist Congress Party (3), the Samajwadi Party (2), and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (1).   -- PTI

