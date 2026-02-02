HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Trump's leadership vital for global peace: Modi

Mon, 02 February 2026
Share:
23:59
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was wonderful to speak with his 'dear friend President Trump' today and said when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits people of the two countries and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

In a post on X, Modi also said that President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity and India fully supports his efforts for peace.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," he said.

"When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.

Modi said he looks forward to working closely with President Trump 'to take our partnership to unprecedented heights'.   -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump announces trade deal with India, cuts tariffs
LIVE! Trump announces trade deal with India, cuts tariffs

Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs
Trump announces trade deal after call with Modi, cuts tariffs

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal that will see Washington reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%, according to US President Donald Trump. The deal also includes commitments from India to reduce tariffs and...

Fuel switch moves to 'cut off', Air India grounds jet
Fuel switch moves to 'cut off', Air India grounds jet

Air India grounded a Boeing 787-8 after a pilot reported a potential fuel control switch defect. The incident occurs amidst an ongoing investigation into the airline's Dreamliner crash last June.

Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul
Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges he was prevented from quoting from former army chief MM Naravane's book in Parliament, claiming it criticizes PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's handling of the 2020 conflict with China.

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir has triggered a controversy by revealing behind-the-scenes decision-making during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh. Its candid account of military and political responses at a critical moment...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO