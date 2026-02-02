Trump's leadership vital for global peace: Modi

23:59

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it was wonderful to speak with his 'dear friend President Trump' today and said when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits people of the two countries and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.





In a post on X, Modi also said that President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity and India fully supports his efforts for peace.





"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," he said.





"When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.





Modi said he looks forward to working closely with President Trump 'to take our partnership to unprecedented heights'. -- ANI