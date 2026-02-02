HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump speaks to Modi, stay tuned: US envoy

Mon, 02 February 2026
Share:
22:24
image
United States President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, apparently in an attempt to address the sharp downturn in the relations between the two countries.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the phone conversation in a brief social media post.

The phone conversation took place on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Washington, DC.

'President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED,' Gor said.

There is no comment yet by New Delhi on the conversation.

There have been efforts by the two sides in the last few weeks to address the strain in the relations and move forward on finalising the proposed bilateral trade deal.

Jaishankar's visit to the US is also largely seen in that context.

According to the external affairs ministry, he is visiting the US to attend the Washington-led ministerial meeting on critical minerals supply chain.

The India-US ties have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Apart from the tariff issue, the relations witnessed a downturn on a number of other issues that included Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy.

Official sources last week said India and the US have made 'very significant' progress in the negotiations for the trade deal.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump speaks to Modi, stay tuned: US envoy
LIVE! Trump speaks to Modi, stay tuned: US envoy

Fuel switch moves to 'cut off', Air India grounds jet
Fuel switch moves to 'cut off', Air India grounds jet

Air India grounded a Boeing 787-8 after a pilot reported a potential fuel control switch defect. The incident occurs amidst an ongoing investigation into the airline's Dreamliner crash last June.

Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul
Speech blocked as Gen Naravane book indicts Modi: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges he was prevented from quoting from former army chief MM Naravane's book in Parliament, claiming it criticizes PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's handling of the 2020 conflict with China.

Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha
Why Gen Naravane's Book Sparked Row In Lok Sabha

General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir has triggered a controversy by revealing behind-the-scenes decision-making during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh. Its candid account of military and political responses at a critical moment...

'Angry' Mamata storms out of CEC meet, slams poll panel
'Angry' Mamata storms out of CEC meet, slams poll panel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with families affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, met with the Chief Election Commissioner to voice their concerns and demand a halt to the revision process.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO